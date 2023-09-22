Popular City Named Washington's Best Winter Travel Destination

Many Americans look forward to the winter months so they can experience the best of the season. We're talking about warming up near fireplaces, shredding the slopes at ski resorts, and enjoying seasonal events with both friends and family. You can also do these activities in different destinations, from big-name cities to small towns and cozy resorts. Even then, you don't even have to subject yourself to the cold. Plenty of travelers actually venture to warmer parts of the country so they essentially have another summer vacation.

That's why FinanceBuzz released a list of every state's top winter travel destination. Writers say there's something for everyone on this list, whether you're looking for a winter wonderland or looking to escape the blistering temperatures.

Leavenworth was named Washington's best place to visit during the winter! Here's why it was chosen:

"If you want to visit Germany without leaving the country, you can’t do much better than heading to Leavenworth, Washington. This Bavarian-themed city has alpine-styled homes and lodges that’ll make you question where you are every now and then. Over the holidays, you’ll see hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights strung up throughout the city that create a festive atmosphere. Available winter activities include snow tubing, sledding, sleigh rides, snowmobiling, and more."