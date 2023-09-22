Strange Rumors Continue To Swirl Around Bears DC Alan Williams’ Resignation

"I would like to say as somebody that played on a team where Alan Williams was a coach, I could never have expected what some of these outcomes could be from him but I don't think anybody ever expects that from somebody that is successful and potentially gets caught up in a situation with houses getting FBI raided," McAfee said during Thursday's (September 21) live broadcast of the Pat McAfee Show.

The former All-Pro punter speculated that the raid could have been over drugs, based on Williams' resignation statement that he planned to focus on his health, but emphasized that he didn't have an exact answer. Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed whether a raid took place in relation to Williams.

The veteran coach had been away from the team since last week due what the Bears referred to as a personal reason. Head coach Matt Eberflus took over defensive playcalling duties during Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had previously said he'd continue to do so for Chicago's Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs should Williams continue to be away from the team prior to his decision.

Williams' attorney, Andrew M. Storth, denied apparent rumors that Halas Hall was raided by authorities in relation to Williams at the time of his resignation on Wednesday.