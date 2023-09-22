WATCH: Andrew Luck Makes Rare TV Appearance In Nod To Viral Meme
By Jason Hall
September 22, 2023
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck gave a nod to a popular meme while making a surprise, rare television appearance during the Thursday Night Football postgame show following the San Francisco 49ers' rout of the New York Giants in Week 3.
Luck donned a full Civil War era military uniform, referencing the Twitter parody persona @CaptAndrewLuck, which famously shared posts from the quarterback's perspective as if he were writing his mother from the Civil War battlefield.
"The war is over, we're in greener pastures in California and life's quite good," Luck joked when asked how he's been by Thursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson.
Captain Andrew Luck has returned as the war is over... amazing pic.twitter.com/5gXi2cxRJO— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 22, 2023
The former No. 1 overall pick joined former Stanford teammates Richard Sherman and Sam Schwartzstein to represent his alma mater in a quiz bowl against former University of California players Tony Gonzalez and Nnamdi Asomugha and coach Steve Mariucci. The California alumni team defeated the Stanford alumni team, 4-3, in the quiz bowl.
Luck announced his sudden retirement at the age of 29 days before the 2019 season. The former No. 1 overall pick was a four-time Pro Bowl selection (2012-14, 2018) and finished his NFL career with a 53-33 record as a starter and 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions on 2,000 of 3,290 passing (60.8% completions), as well as 1,590 yards and 14 touchdowns on 332 rushing attempts.