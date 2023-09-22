WATCH: Andrew Luck Makes Rare TV Appearance In Nod To Viral Meme

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck gave a nod to a popular meme while making a surprise, rare television appearance during the Thursday Night Football postgame show following the San Francisco 49ers' rout of the New York Giants in Week 3.

Luck donned a full Civil War era military uniform, referencing the Twitter parody persona @CaptAndrewLuck, which famously shared posts from the quarterback's perspective as if he were writing his mother from the Civil War battlefield.

"The war is over, we're in greener pastures in California and life's quite good," Luck joked when asked how he's been by Thursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson.