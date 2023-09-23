Adele Had A Few Unexpected Words To Say About Doja Cat's New Album

Adele, a renowned superstar in her own right, recently took fans by surprise when she revealed her major admiration for Doja Cat during a Las Vegas concert.

In the middle of her mesmerizing performance, the Grammy-winner paused to express her deep admiration for the "Paint The Town Red" musician, Doja Cat, who released her new album Scarlet on Friday. Who would have expected that?

Well, it happened, and in the fan-captured video, Adele confessed, "Also, I’m a huge fan of Doja Cat and her new album…I just think she’s fantastic. I think she’s great."

This heartwarming moment ignited widespread excitement among fans, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration between these two music industry titans.

Eager fans eagerly voiced their desires, with some users theorizing what the duo would sound like on a track together, while others simply want them to release music as soon as possible regardless of the genre.

This wasn't the first time Adele openly praised fellow artists during her Las Vegas residency show.

She previously expressed her admiration for Miley Cyrus, declaring her obsession with Miley's new song, "Used To Be Young," which she played on repeat. Adele's support for her fellow musicians continues to showcase her genuine love for the music industry and her desire to celebrate and uplift her peers.