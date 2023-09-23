Everything We Know About Pete Davidson And Madelyn Cline’s Relationship

A new power couple is about to take over Hollywood!

Pete Davidson, 29, and Madelyn Cline, 25, are now officially an item, according to multiple sources confirming to PEOPLE.

Although not much has been revealed about their relationship timeline, all we know is that the pair are reportedly very happy together.

This exciting development follows Pete's recent breakup with Chase Sui Wonders in August, which lasted less than a year. Notably, Pete's public journey has been marked by his brief stint in rehab and ongoing struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder.

After his treatment, Pete was spotted in Florida, where he delighted audiences with a standup performance at a Dania Beach comedy club. His love life, often in the public eye, contributed to the complexities of his tenure on Saturday Night Live (SNL), a show he graced for eight seasons. Pete addressed the public's fascination with his romantic escapades during an interview on the Real Ones podcast in March, expressing his indifference to the scrutiny.

Pete Davidson has become known for his high-profile relationships, having been linked with Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande and Cazzie David. Amidst all the attention, it seems love continues to be a constant theme in Pete's life, now with Madelyn Cline by his side.