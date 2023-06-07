Pete Davidson Responds After His Profane Voicemail To PETA Leaked

Although the Bupkis star regrets his word choice, he stands by his message. "Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse," Pete said. "I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn't have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family." He also added that he didn't know he could "adopt a specific hypoallergenic dog," and was told the possibility "wasn't an option, and if it was, it was rare."

In response to Davidson's response, PETA told TMZ, "If Pete had done his research, he would know that there's no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog, that at least a quarter of dogs in shelters are purebreds, and that Petfinder has listings for homeless dogs of every breed under the sun, including the one he purchased."