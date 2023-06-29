Pete Davidson Reportedly In Rehab For Struggles With Mental Health

Pete Davidson is reportedly in rehab due to struggles with borderline personality disorder and PTSD. A source told Page Six that the Saturday Night Live alum has checked into the same facility in Pennsylvania where his friend John Mulaney got help for alcohol and drug addiction.

"Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening," a friend told the outlet this week. "Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it," another source close to the comedian added. “He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him.”

The friend also shared that Davidson is "taking a well-deserved break so he can focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issues.” The update comes shortly after Pete made headlines when a heated voicemail he sent to PETA leaked online.

Earlier this month, TMZ obtained a message from the Saturday Night Live alum telling PETA's Senior VP of Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch which included the F-bomb, after she called him out for buying a new puppy at a store instead of adopting. Shortly after, Davidson spoke to TMZ to explain his situation, revealing that he purchased the puppy after his family's dog Henry passed away in early May. "I haven't seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years," he said. "I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgment."