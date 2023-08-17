Kendall Jenner Reveals She Loves 'Really Hard' Amid Bad Bunny Romance

Kendall Jenner goes all in when it comes to love. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, The Kardashians star opened up about her mindset when it comes to relationships. "I love really hard, and I love without apology. I don't like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye," she said in the interview published on Wednesday, August 16th, shortly after she was seen confirming her romance with Bad Bunny during a Drake concert.

The couple was caught sharing a rare moment of PDA at Drake's concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday night (August 13th). An eyewitness at the show told Page Six that Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito, were spotted "making out while Kim [Kardashian] was right next to them." Fans also took videos of the couple getting cozy during the show and shared them to TikTok.

Kendall went on to say, "I will always fight for relationships. I've been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off. I don't give up on anything. Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's okay. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance." The romance rumors around Jenner and Bad Bunny first started in March after the two were spotted with a group of friends at a restaurant in West Hollywood. At the end of the night, they were seen sharing a hug and kiss goodbye which further fueled the romance rumors. While neither star has publicly addressed the romance, they were also photographed riding horses together at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in early April. Most recently, Kendall was seen cheering on Bad Bunny during his historic two-hour-long set at Coachella in April.