Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Share Rare PDA Moment At Drake Concert

It looks like Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have officially confirmed their romance. During a recent outing, the couple was caught sharing a rare moment of PDA. It all went down at Drake's concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday night (August 13th).

An eyewitness at the show told Page Six that Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito, were spotted "making out while Kim [Kardashian] was right next to them." Fans also took videos of the couple getting cozy during the show and shared them to TikTok. "Drake concert Floor Seats & i turn to my left and all of a sudden," the TikTok user wrote.