Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Share Rare PDA Moment At Drake Concert
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 14, 2023
It looks like Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have officially confirmed their romance. During a recent outing, the couple was caught sharing a rare moment of PDA. It all went down at Drake's concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday night (August 13th).
An eyewitness at the show told Page Six that Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito, were spotted "making out while Kim [Kardashian] was right next to them." Fans also took videos of the couple getting cozy during the show and shared them to TikTok. "Drake concert Floor Seats & i turn to my left and all of a sudden," the TikTok user wrote.
@bombbere
Drake concert Floor Seats & i turn to my left and all of a sudden
That same night, Drake brought out Bad Bunny on stage and confirmed to the crowd that they've teamed up for a new collaboration. The romance rumors around Jenner and Bad Bunny first started in March after the two were spotted with a group of friends at a restaurant in West Hollywood. At the end of the night, they were seen sharing a hug and kiss goodbye which further fueled the romance rumors. While neither star has publicly addressed the romance, they were also photographed riding horses together at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in early April. Most recently, Kendall was seen cheering on Bad Bunny during his historic two-hour-long set at Coachella in April.
Five months later, they're still going strong. Before their concert date, they were just spotted on another sushi date in West Hollywood on Wednesday night (July 26th). According to People, the rumored couple recently went on vacation together at Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Harrison, Idaho. A source also added that the Grammy winner and model looked "really cute" and "so happy together" during the vacation.