Miguel Delivers Electrifying Medley Of His Classic Hits

Miguel's set at iHeartRadio's annual music festival comes nearly a month after he stunned fans by performing while hanging from a pair of hooks that were pierced into his back. During "The Viscera Experience," the "Adorn" singer had a team help attach two black ropes to two hooks that were pierced into both sides of his back before he was lifted into the air. During the pre-show backstage, Miguel told Big Boy why he decided to put on the cringeworthy performance.



"The theme is pain," Miguel explained. "Why we carry pain. Why we choose to ignore some pain. I think these conversations especially coming from adversity, like a lot of us have, are important to face. I wanted to have these conversations with my fans."



Before he hit the stage, Big Boy also presented Miguel with the Titanium Award for achieving over one billion streams with his song "Sure Thing." Other recipients include Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow, Latto, Wizkid and Tems. His new album Viscera is slated to drop in the fall but no exact release date has been confirmed.