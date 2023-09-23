Taylor Swift’s Massive Political Impact Leads To Unexpected Accomplishment

Taylor Swift's call to action on National Voter Registration Day drew an overwhelming response from her dedicated fanbase, the Swifties. With 272 million followers on Instagram, Swift directed her supporters to Vote.org, a nonprofit organization facilitating voter registration services.

In her Instagram story, Swift urged her followers, ""Are you registered to vote yet?" Swift wrote. "I've been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently. I've heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you're ready to use them in our elections this year!" Her influence was undeniable, as Vote.org experienced a surge in activity immediately after her post.

Nick Morrow, the website's communications director, noted that Vote.org averaged 13,000 users every half hour after Swift's call to action, highlighting her effectiveness.

Swift's impact on voter registration was substantial, with Vote.org registering over 35,000 voters after her post—a remarkable 22.5% increase from the previous year. Notably, there was a 115% rise in registrations among 18-year-olds compared to the previous year. The organization also assisted 50,000 people in verifying their registration status.

Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org, emphasized the generational shift in political engagement, citing an 849% increase compared to 2021. Hailey described these numbers as a "love letter" to Swift for amplifying voter voices.

Swift's involvement in politics dates back to 2018 when she endorsed Tennessee's Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen, criticizing his Republican opponent, Marsha Blackburn, for her stance on LGBTQIA+ rights and voting against the Violence Against Women Act.

In 2020, Swift continued her involvement by endorsing the Biden-Harris campaign, encouraging voter registration and informed decision-making among her fanbase.