Leto proceeded to the front of the stage and made everyone in the audience get down low before starting a call-and-response singing session. Everyone got back on their feet and confetti rained down on the arena for one last go at the chorus of "Up in the Air." The singing continued as the crowd took over the "Oooh"s in their 2009 song "Kings and Queens."

Leto then welcomed an Elvis Presley impersonator onto the stage to help the crowd let loose for their next song "Stuck," which is featured on their latest album It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, which just dropped earlier this month on September 15th. After Elvis left the stage, the Leto brothers continued with another song from their new album, "Seasons." They ended the set by bringing fans up on stage to rock out to one of their biggest hits "The Kill" from their second album A Beautiful Lie. For the rest of the audience who didn't make it up onstage, Leto walked through the crowd and interacted with fans before closing out the set.