Thirty Seconds To Mars Performs With Elvis & Brings Fans On Stage

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 24, 2023

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Night Two of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival was a big night for rock fans! On Saturday, September 23rd, Thirty Seconds to Mars hit the stage to perform some of their biggest hits. Just before them, alternative rock legends Foo Fighters hit the stage and Fall Out Boy performed later in the night. Frontman Jared Leto and drummer Shannon Leto opened their set with a dramatic countdown that conveniently glitched at the number 30. As the lights came up, Jared walked out holding a massive bag of popcorn and wearing an eye-catching gold cape over a long-sleeved mesh shirt, a white chest guard, and a pair of shark pants. Their set started off on a transcendent note "Walk on Water" from their 2017 album America before moving on to "Up in the Air" from their fourth studio album Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams.

Leto proceeded to the front of the stage and made everyone in the audience get down low before starting a call-and-response singing session. Everyone got back on their feet and confetti rained down on the arena for one last go at the chorus of "Up in the Air." The singing continued as the crowd took over the "Oooh"s in their 2009 song "Kings and Queens."

Leto then welcomed an Elvis Presley impersonator onto the stage to help the crowd let loose for their next song "Stuck," which is featured on their latest album It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, which just dropped earlier this month on September 15th. After Elvis left the stage, the Leto brothers continued with another song from their new album, "Seasons." They ended the set by bringing fans up on stage to rock out to one of their biggest hits "The Kill" from their second album A Beautiful Lie. For the rest of the audience who didn't make it up onstage, Leto walked through the crowd and interacted with fans before closing out the set.

In addition to Thirty Seconds to Mars, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival featured performances from its star-studded lineup, including Foo FightersFall Out BoyKelly ClarksonKane BrownLil WayneLenny KravitzMiguelPublic EnemySheryl CrowTim McGrawBakarTravis Scott and more.

If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10 through October 31.

Thirty Seconds to Mars
