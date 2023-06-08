WATCH: Jared Leto Climbs Hotel Wall Without Harness In Shocking Video

Fans spotted Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto scaling the wall of a 5-star hotel in Berlin, Germany on Monday, and were quick to take out their phones and record the event. According to Kerrang, Leto was not wearing a harness as he climbed up the wall of Hotel de Rome, stepping closer and "Closer to the Edge."

Video footage shows Leto climbing up large, staggered bricks along the wall of the hotel, almost making it to a second-story balcony. He touched the bottom of the balcony before descending to a lower-level windowsill where he let go of the wall to rest. Viewers can also see a few fans gathered below Leto, taking photos and videos as he poses for a brief moment.