WATCH: Jared Leto Climbs Hotel Wall Without Harness In Shocking Video
By Logan DeLoye
June 8, 2023
Fans spotted Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto scaling the wall of a 5-star hotel in Berlin, Germany on Monday, and were quick to take out their phones and record the event. According to Kerrang, Leto was not wearing a harness as he climbed up the wall of Hotel de Rome, stepping closer and "Closer to the Edge."
Video footage shows Leto climbing up large, staggered bricks along the wall of the hotel, almost making it to a second-story balcony. He touched the bottom of the balcony before descending to a lower-level windowsill where he let go of the wall to rest. Viewers can also see a few fans gathered below Leto, taking photos and videos as he poses for a brief moment.
Dopo la prima uscita in compagnia della modella Thet Thinn, subito identificata da molti come la sua presunta nuova fidanzata, Jared Leto ha deciso che “passare inosservato” non fa decisamente rima con il suo nome. Ecco infatti l’attore e frontman dei Thirty Seconds to Mars a Berlino mentre, fuori dall’Hotel de Rome, ha deciso di arrampicarsi sui muri di pietra del palazzo attirando l’attenzione di un gruppo di persone che si sono radunate per osservare quello che stava accadendo. Secondo voi, cosa stava cercando di fare? ————————— After the first public date with the model Thet Thinn, immediately identified by many as his alleged new girlfriend, Jared Leto decided that “go unnoticed” does not definitely go well with his name. Here he is the actor and frontman of Thirty Seconds to Mars in Berlin while, outside the Hotel de Rome, decided to climb the wall of the building attracting the attention of a group of people who gathered to observe what was happening. What do you think he was trying to do? #whoopsee #jaredleto♬ original sound - Dave Gahan/Depeche Mode
Kerrang mentioned that this was not the first time that the "Stuck" standout has been filmed climbing. In 2020, Leto "nearly died" while scaling the Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas despite being accompanied by professional climber Alex Honnold. Exactly one month ago, Thirty Seconds to Mars announced that they would be releasing an album in September. It's The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day will be the band's first album release in 5 years!