Chargers WR Mike Williams' Injury Status Determined: Report
By Jason Hall
September 25, 2023
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season due to a torn ACL, sources with knowledge confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (September 25).
Williams, 28, suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Chargers' 28-24 win against the Minnesota Vikings and underwent an MRI on Monday.
"Source: #Chargers WR Mike Williams has torn his ACL and is out for the season, the MRI confirmed," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
Williams has been one of the Chargers' top receivers since being selected at No. 7 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The former Clemson standout finished Sunday's game with a season-best seven receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Source: #Chargers WR Mike Williams has torn his ACL and is out for the season, the MRI confirmed. pic.twitter.com/OHkErQdNW7— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2023
Williams recorded a career-best 76 receptions for 1,146 yards, as well as nine touchdowns, in 2021, before being limited to just 13 games last season due to injuries, which included a back fracture suffered during the Chargers' regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos that caused him to miss the team's AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 28-year-old still managed to record 63 receptions -- the second-highest single-season total of his career -- for 895 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.