Chargers WR Mike Williams' Injury Status Determined: Report

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season due to a torn ACL, sources with knowledge confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (September 25).

Williams, 28, suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Chargers' 28-24 win against the Minnesota Vikings and underwent an MRI on Monday.

"Source: #Chargers WR Mike Williams has torn his ACL and is out for the season, the MRI confirmed," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Williams has been one of the Chargers' top receivers since being selected at No. 7 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The former Clemson standout finished Sunday's game with a season-best seven receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.