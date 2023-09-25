Chrisean Rock & Blueface Feud Online Over Their Child's Health Issues
By Tony M. Centeno
September 25, 2023
Chrisean Rock is speaking out against Blueface after the rapper appeared to expose their child's medical issues.
It all started on Sunday night, September 24, after Blueface criticized the mother of his new child over the way she cares for their son. In a disturbing move, the "Thotiana" rapper posted an image of the bottom half of the child without clothes to show medical issues his son is experiencing.
“My son not healthy cuz she drank smoked an got hit her whole pregnancy she couldn’t even take 1 month off," he wrote in now-deleted posts on X/Twitter.
Blueface claimed that the child has a hernia and was scheduled to have surgery to fix it. He also claimed that he traveled to Baltimore for the child's surgery, but he and Rock apparently missed the appointment by two days. Chrisean also confirmed the diagnosis in her own video, but said she hadn't rescheduled the surgery yet.
The controversial rapper, and even his mother, had actually defended the explicit post, but he later deleted it. Blueface told his followers that his phone was stolen and that his X/Twitter account was hacked. Afterward, Chrisean Rock went live on Instagram and bashed the child's father for posting the image in an emotional rant.
Their feud has been going on for months but escaladed following the child's birth. Blueface previously criticized his ex-girlfriend for naming the child after herself. He also recently called her out for not cradling their child's head while she was shopping at Walmart.