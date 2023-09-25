Chrisean Rock & Blueface Feud Online Over Their Child's Health Issues

Blueface claimed that the child has a hernia and was scheduled to have surgery to fix it. He also claimed that he traveled to Baltimore for the child's surgery, but he and Rock apparently missed the appointment by two days. Chrisean also confirmed the diagnosis in her own video, but said she hadn't rescheduled the surgery yet.



The controversial rapper, and even his mother, had actually defended the explicit post, but he later deleted it. Blueface told his followers that his phone was stolen and that his X/Twitter account was hacked. Afterward, Chrisean Rock went live on Instagram and bashed the child's father for posting the image in an emotional rant.

