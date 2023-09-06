Chrisean Rock Shares First Look Of Her Newborn Son Amid Blueface's Concerns
By Tony M. Centeno
September 6, 2023
Chrisean Rock is in love with her new baby boy regardless of what Blueface thinks.
On Tuesday, September 5, the reality star posted her first photo of her newborn son, Chrisean Jr., to her Instagram account and the page she made for him. The comments were filled with best wishes from Lola Brooke, Gloss Up and other celebrities. She also showed off her post-baby body during a recent Instagram Live session at the gym. Meanwhile, Blueface criticized Chrisean for bringing her newborn son to a gym. He also expressed his concern about the child being "molested or touched on" while in her care.
“If she don’t take my son serious an make that her main focus an priority for atleast 30days I will file for custody you’ve been warned," Blueface wrote according to HipHopDX. "My kid not finna be molested and touched on like everybody in her family dead homys I don’t play them typa games.
“In the first 48 hrs the baby been held an touch by 20 different people every time I check my fone it’s a new person holding the baby," he continued. "Here hold my 1 day old baby while I work out ass b***h smh. Who gone watch the baby.”
“I’m mad that at a 1 day old baby is in a gym period there nothing but germs in there," he concluded.
Who gone watch the baby 🤷🏽♂️— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 6, 2023
This is the first time Blueface has threatened to assume custody over the child. It's also the first time that he's shown true compassion for the child since Chrisean announced her pregnancy back in January. At first, he denied being the father after he broke things off with his "Crazy In Love" co-star. He also wasn't present for his new son's birth. He was spotted partying in Miami with other children's mother Jaidyn Alexis.