Chrisean Rock Shares First Look Of Her Newborn Son Amid Blueface's Concerns

“If she don’t take my son serious an make that her main focus an priority for atleast 30days I will file for custody you’ve been warned," Blueface wrote according to HipHopDX. "My kid not finna be molested and touched on like everybody in her family dead homys I don’t play them typa games.



“In the first 48 hrs the baby been held an touch by 20 different people every time I check my fone it’s a new person holding the baby," he continued. "Here hold my 1 day old baby while I work out ass b***h smh. Who gone watch the baby.”



“I’m mad that at a 1 day old baby is in a gym period there nothing but germs in there," he concluded.

