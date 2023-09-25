Derek Carr's Injury Status Determined

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr appears to have avoided a more serious injury than initially fearer.

Carr, 32, was reported "to have suffered an AC sprain," a source with knowledge told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (September 25). The veteran quarterback reportedly underwent "a multitude of tests" with none showing additional damage and his timetable for a return "will be determined by the swelling and how he gains mobility," according to Rapoport.

Head coach Dennis Allen later confirmed the AC joint diagnosis and appeared to hint at Carr possibly missing time, but implied that he didn't seem to have suffered a season-ending injury as initially feared.

“I think we're kind of saying week to week. But again he felt better today than he did yesterday. So we're not making any decisions today. We're not ruling anything out. We'll see where he's at as the week goes on," Allen said via Rapoport.