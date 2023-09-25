Fat Joe, Method Man, Rick Ross & More Fight For Transparency In Healthcare

"Hospitals force patients to sign contracts for services without ever showing us actual prices," they continued. "Stifling competition. Overcharging without accountability. And if we can’t pay, these same contracts allow them to take everything we own… creating so much fear that millions and millions of Americans refuse to enter a hospital, putting our health and our lives at stake. This… is an American humanitarian crisis."



The PSA comes after Power of the Patients held a major event in Washington, D.C. to support of the organization's initiatives. Back in May, Joey Crack recruited French, Busta and Rozay to turn the event into a benefit concert.



"Everything that stands for something like this, I had to be apart of it and Fat Joe knew that," French said at the time. "That's why he gave me the call. I'm just happy that we're making a difference to better our people. We need prices up front so we can know what we're dealing with when we step in instead of going in and not being able to afford it. I feel like we gotta work forward not backwards."



Check out the PSA below.