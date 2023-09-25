'House Of Music' Brought Mixed-Reality To 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 25, 2023
The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival was a massive success! On September 22nd & 23rd, music lovers gathered at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for amazing performances from a diverse lineup that featured legendary artists like Lenny Kravitz, Public Enemy, Lil Wayne, Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Tim McGraw, Sheryl Crow, and rising stars like Agnez Mo and Bakar. But it wasn't only the performances that fans had to look forward to this past weekend. Outside of the venue, fans were able to visit the House of Music, a free event open to the public that featured over 15 interactive rooms inspired by the artists performing throughout the weekend at the festival. The experience combined artists, fans, and tech as visitors played and connected through multisensory, mixed-reality installations.
Here's what fans were able to experience in the rooms inspired by their favorite artists!
Fans celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop by visiting the Public Enemy Room where they could use digital paint cans to co-create an original piece of art with Chuck D on an interactive graffiti wall and see some of Flavor Flav’s most iconic clocks.
Inspired by her latest album, fans tested their Chemistry with a special digital Aura Reading in the Kelly Clarkson Room and found out which song best matches their mood.
Fans got to be the hero in the Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Like a Grudge” Music Video, by getting slow-mo-sucked into space just like Pete Wentz.
Fans strutted their way into TLC’s fully decked-out walk-in closet filled with their signature looks and exclusive merch to buy. They also got a chance to strike a pose for the glam bot.
Inspired by Lenny Kravitz, Let Love Rule offered fans a chance to be transported into an immersive experience where they can feel the power of Lenny’s positivity.
To top it all off, through the power of VR, fans could feel what it’s like to be Ryan Seacrest and Sisanie rehearsing to host the iHeartRadio Music Festival.