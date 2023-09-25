The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival was a massive success! On September 22nd & 23rd, music lovers gathered at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for amazing performances from a diverse lineup that featured legendary artists like Lenny Kravitz, Public Enemy, Lil Wayne, Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Tim McGraw, Sheryl Crow, and rising stars like Agnez Mo and Bakar. But it wasn't only the performances that fans had to look forward to this past weekend. Outside of the venue, fans were able to visit the House of Music, a free event open to the public that featured over 15 interactive rooms inspired by the artists performing throughout the weekend at the festival. The experience combined artists, fans, and tech as visitors played and connected through multisensory, mixed-reality installations.

Here's what fans were able to experience in the rooms inspired by their favorite artists!

Fans celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop by visiting the Public Enemy Room where they could use digital paint cans to co-create an original piece of art with Chuck D on an interactive graffiti wall and see some of Flavor Flav’s most iconic clocks.