Tom Brady's Raiders Ownership Status Leads To Comeback Speculation

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady's purchase of an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders has not yet been finalized, leading to speculation of a potential return to the gridiron.

Brady, 46, who would've been a free agent this offseason had he not announced his retirement, reportedly has until at least October and possibly longer to sign with another NFL team as the league's owners have not yet voted to approve the ownership stake purchase, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday (September 17). A vote could come during the Fall League Meeting next month, sources said, however, there are still financial details and information regarding the purchase that need to be revealed, which could further delay approval until the Winter League Meeting in December.

Brady would be prohibited from playing for the Raiders or any other NFL team once his ownership stake is officially approved in adherence with recently updated NFL bylaws. The 46-year-old could, however, sign with a team until then should he decide to return to football.

Brady announced his retirement in February and was honored by the New England Patriots, his team for the first 20 years of his 23-year NFL career last weekend. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records and his seven Super Bowl championship victories are more than any other NFL player or team, having led the Patriots to an NFL franchise record six Super Bowl victories -- tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers -- and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win in Super Bowl LIV.