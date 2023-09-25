Journey Announce 'Freedom Tour 2024' With Special Guest

Journey recently announced that they would be embarking on a North American tour next year as part of the highly-anticipated Freedom Tour 2024, set to begin in February. This tour stands out as a continuance of the band's 50th Anniversary Tour and will feature special guest, Toto! The 2024 tour will encompass 30 cities, kicking off in Biloxi, Mississippi on February 9th.

Other tour stops include Sunrise, Florida, Greenville, South Carolina, Birmingham, Alabama, Raleigh, North Carolina, Baltimore, Maryland, Providence, Rhode Island, Rochester, New York, Louisville, Kentucky, Madison, Wisconsin, Rapid City, South Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota, Billings, Montana, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Cruces, New Mexico, Lubbock, Texas, Omaha, Nebraska, Peoria, Illinois, Fort Wayne Indiana, and Charleston, West Virginia to name a few. The "Lights" artist will also travel to Canada in early March to perform in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Calgary, Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The announcement of the Freedom Tour 2024 follows the band's latest album release, Freedom, which hit airwaves in July of 2023. Earlier this year, co-founding guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain put aside long-standing legal drama pertaining to band finances to kick off the 50th Anniversary Tour on a good note.