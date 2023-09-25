North Carolina Man's Luck 'Turned Around' With $100,000 Lottery Win

A North Carolina man is celebrating a huge lottery win after scoring big in a recent Powerball drawing.

John Miseo, of Morganton, recently tried his luck in the Powerball lottery game, purchasing a $3 Quick Pick Power Play ticket from the Quality Mart on South Sterling Street for the September 11 drawing, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Though he doesn't usually consider himself to be lucky, the lottery gods seemed to be on his side during the drawing as he ended up matching four white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Thanks to the 2X multiplier, that prize then doubled to $100,000.

"When I first checked the numbers, I knew I won something but I didn't know how much," he said. "The next day I went online to see what I won and I thought, 'Oh no, this can't be right.'"

Miseo claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (September 20), taking home a grand total of $71,271 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. So what is he going to do with his new winnings? According to lottery officials, the Burke County man has plans to pay some bills.

"I'm not really a lucky person," he said, "but I guess that's turned around."

