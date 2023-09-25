You don't have to wait until Valentine's Day or an anniversary to plan a romantic trip for you and your significant other. Surprise them with a getaway for a romantic weekend together any time of the year. Fortunately, there are plenty of romantic destinations in the state that make a quick trip away with your loved one possible.

Thrillist compiled a list of the most romantic weekend getaway in each state, disregarding big cities in favor of "smaller towns, quiet lakes, mountains, and beaches that will actually make your weekend feel like a true getaway."

According to the site, the most romantic weekend getaway in Ohio is Logan (Hocking Hills), which boasts plenty of outdoor activities couples could do together, such as hiking. It is also home to the "strangest" museum in the state!

Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"The Hocking Hills region has heaps of natural wonders — it's just a matter of how much you want to hike. The state park features six major trails that take you to Ash Cave, Cedar Falls, Cantwell Cliffs, Conkle's Hollow, Old Man's Cave, and Rock House. They're all spectacular, but if you want easy access to the scene [pictured in the article], your best bet is to book a spot at the Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls (it's also pet-friendly, if you brought your fur baby along). You can also really connect with your other half here over mud wraps, letting nature work its magic."

Check out the full list at Thrillist to see more of the best romantic weekend getaways around the country.