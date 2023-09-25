This Eatery Was Named Washington's Top Mexican Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
September 25, 2023
Mexican cuisine is the origin of many favorite foods. From tacos and burritos to quesadillas and nachos, many dishes are now a staple of America's food culture. So much so that it's not unusual to see restaurants and adventurous chefs adding their own delicious spin on these foods. If you're more of a fan of classic recipes, there are plenty of eateries catering to both authentic and classic flavors.
24/7 Wall St. recently refreshed its list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state. To craft their list, analysts consulted reviews and ratings from a variety of food-based websites, as well as local and regional sources.
Fogón Cocina Mexicana was crowned Washington's top Mexican restaurant! Here's why:
"'We ordered the ceviche, carne asada burrito, carne asada plate and guacamole,’ wrote a Yelp reviewer visiting from Southern California. ‘Absolutely delicious. Oh and the margaritas were top notch.’ A Texan, meanwhile, liked the ‘cool bar and delicious food,’ and a diner from Chicago called out the (house-made) tortillas, whose ‘quality and taste definitely show.’ The albondigas soup is particularly popular."
You can find this restaurant at 600 E Pine St. in Seattle.