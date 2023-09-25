This Eatery Was Named Washington's Top Mexican Restaurant

Mexican cuisine is the origin of many favorite foods. From tacos and burritos to quesadillas and nachos, many dishes are now a staple of America's food culture. So much so that it's not unusual to see restaurants and adventurous chefs adding their own delicious spin on these foods. If you're more of a fan of classic recipes, there are plenty of eateries catering to both authentic and classic flavors.

24/7 Wall St. recently refreshed its list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state. To craft their list, analysts consulted reviews and ratings from a variety of food-based websites, as well as local and regional sources.

Fogón Cocina Mexicana was crowned Washington's top Mexican restaurant! Here's why:

"'We ordered the ceviche, carne asada burrito, carne asada plate and guacamole,’ wrote a Yelp reviewer visiting from Southern California. ‘Absolutely delicious. Oh and the margaritas were top notch.’ A Texan, meanwhile, liked the ‘cool bar and delicious food,’ and a diner from Chicago called out the (house-made) tortillas, whose ‘quality and taste definitely show.’ The albondigas soup is particularly popular."