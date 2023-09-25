This Family-Owned Eatery Was Named Colorado's Top Mexican Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
September 25, 2023
Mexican cuisine is the origin of many favorite foods. From tacos and burritos to quesadillas and nachos, many dishes are now a staple of America's food culture. So much so that it's not unusual to see restaurants and adventurous chefs adding their own delicious spin on these foods. If you're more of a fan of classic recipes, there are plenty of eateries catering to both authentic and classic flavors.
24/7 Wall St. recently refreshed its list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state. To craft their list, analysts consulted reviews and ratings from a variety of food-based websites, as well as local and regional sources.
Xicamiti La Taquería Bistro was crowned Colorado's top Mexican restaurant! Here's why:
"It’s ‘street Mexican cuisine' at this taquería, tequilería, and mezcalería in a strip mall in the Rocky Mountain foothill town of Golden. Yelpers say: 'It is some gooood Mexican food,’ ‘one of the best authentic taco restaurants,’ and ‘This place is unreal…ranked number 1 in my heart.’ Among the specialties: tacos campechanos with steak and chorizo and a fusion-leaning birria ramen."
You can find this restaurant at 715 Washington Ave. in Golden.