This Family-Owned Eatery Was Named Colorado's Top Mexican Restaurant

Mexican cuisine is the origin of many favorite foods. From tacos and burritos to quesadillas and nachos, many dishes are now a staple of America's food culture. So much so that it's not unusual to see restaurants and adventurous chefs adding their own delicious spin on these foods. If you're more of a fan of classic recipes, there are plenty of eateries catering to both authentic and classic flavors.

24/7 Wall St. recently refreshed its list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state. To craft their list, analysts consulted reviews and ratings from a variety of food-based websites, as well as local and regional sources.

Xicamiti La Taquerí­a Bistro was crowned Colorado's top Mexican restaurant! Here's why:

"It’s ‘street Mexican cuisine' at this taquería, tequilería, and mezcalería in a strip mall in the Rocky Mountain foothill town of Golden. Yelpers say: 'It is some gooood Mexican food,’ ‘one of the best authentic taco restaurants,’ and ‘This place is unreal…ranked number 1 in my heart.’ Among the specialties: tacos campechanos with steak and chorizo and a fusion-leaning birria ramen."