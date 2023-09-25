Usher Shares Details About His New Album Following Super Bowl Announcement

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said about the performance. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”



This will be Usher Raymond's first album in seven years following his Hard II Love LP. He also released his joint project "A" with Zaytoven in 2018. He's been teasing the arrival of his ninth studio album for the past year. After he secured his new deal with gamma, Usher dropped singles like "GLU" and "Boyfriend." He recently delivered the album's lead single "Good Good" featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage. The Grammy award-winning singer also knocked out collaborations like J Balvin's "Dientes" with DJ Khaled.



Look out for Usher's Coming Home album dropping on February 11, 2024.

