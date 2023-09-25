WATCH: Bear Takes Morning Stroll On Top Of Wall Near Busy California Street

A bear was spotted taking a morning stroll along a wall in Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, and locals were startled. According to KTLA, the bear was seen walking on top of the wall at the corner of Carnelian Street and Highland Avenue around 9:30 in the morning. Locals who were out for a walk that morning, captured video of the bear climbing the wall from across the street. Rancho Cucamonga resident Esther Terrazas was walking her dog when she stumbled upon the peculiar scene.

“Then all of a sudden I see a bear crossing the street. Me and a few other neighbors were in shock.”

Video footage shows the bear on top of a vine-covered wall as a multitude of cars continued to pass by in the street right next to it. Neighbors gathered across the crowded intersection to watch the confused bear in action until it began its descent down the wall, and everyone scattered.