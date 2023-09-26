Arrest Warrant Issued For Chargers Cornerback J.C. Jackson

An arrested warrant was issued for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson on Monday (September 25), according to MassLive.com.

The warrant was issued in Attleboro, Massachusetts, and stems from a criminal speeding incident that took place when Jackson, 27, played for the New England Patriots in 2021. The cornerback reportedly missed his probation violating hearing in Attleboro last Friday (September 22), leading to the warrant being issued.

Jackson was ordered and failed to complete the "Brains At Risk" program and never paid a $600 fine prior to Friday's deadline in adherence to his conviction. The 27-year-old was a healthy scratch for the Chargers' Week 3 road win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday (September 24).

“Just a coach’s decision,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Monday (September 25). “We felt this was the right group for this game, and really nothing more than that.”

Jackson signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent his first four seasons with the franchise, which included winning Super Bowl LIII. The former Pro Bowler signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers in March 2022 after New England allowed him to test free agency, rather than give him a franchise tag.