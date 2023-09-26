California Officials Issue Toxin Warning For Popular Lake

The California Department of Water Resources recently warned locals against swimming in Lake Castaic until further notice due to a "potentially dangerous" blue-green algae bloom. According to KTLA, locals and tourists alike are not permitted to eat fish from the lake, swim in it, or come into close contact with the water at all. The DWR detailed a few exceptions as part of the latest toxicity warning.

“Boating is allowed, but water-contact recreation and sporting activities are not considered safe due to potential adverse health effects.” All areas of the lake except the Castaic Lagoon and under the warning, which also extends to pets and livestock.

“Pets can be especially susceptible because they tend to drink while in the water and lick their fur afterward.” Blue-green algae, scientifically referred to as cyanobacteria, grows at a rapid rate when temperatures increase and fertilizer runs into the water after a storm. Side effects that commonly occur among those who come into contact with the water include vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and eye irritation. If you accidentally come into contact with or ingest the water, health officials recommend seeking immediate medical attention.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the blue-green algae bloom warning remains in effect.