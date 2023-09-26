Jets To Sign Former Starting Quarterback: Report

The New York Jets are reportedly planning to sign former starting quarterback Trevor Siemian pending a physical, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (September 26).

"Jets are planning to add to their QB room: Veteran QB Trevor Siemian is signing with the Jets, pending a physical, per sources," Schefter wrote on his X account.

The move comes amid Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury and former No. 2 overall quarterback Zach Wilson's struggles in his absence. Head coach Robert Saleh reaffirmed his endorsement of Wilson following the Jets' loss to the AFC East Division rival New England Patriots on Sunday (September 26).