Jets To Sign Former Starting Quarterback: Report
By Jason Hall
September 26, 2023
The New York Jets are reportedly planning to sign former starting quarterback Trevor Siemian pending a physical, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (September 26).
"Jets are planning to add to their QB room: Veteran QB Trevor Siemian is signing with the Jets, pending a physical, per sources," Schefter wrote on his X account.
The move comes amid Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury and former No. 2 overall quarterback Zach Wilson's struggles in his absence. Head coach Robert Saleh reaffirmed his endorsement of Wilson following the Jets' loss to the AFC East Division rival New England Patriots on Sunday (September 26).
"He's our unquestioned quarterback," Saleh said during his postgame press conference. "As long as he continues to show his preparation, the way he's been practicing, and even in these games, he's not the reason why we lost [Sunday]. It's always a team effort. As long as he continues to show improvement, I know from a box score standpoint, it's not showing, he's going to be our quarterback."
Robert Saleh is asked if the Jets will add a QB this week:
"That one is a Joe question" pic.twitter.com/tzlBF1ZxE4
Wilson has thrown for 467 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions on 44 of 84 passing, while leading the Jets to an 0-2 record as a starter.
Siemian, 31, appeared in two games and made one start for the Chicago Bears in 2022. The former Super Bowl champion has a career record of 13-17 in 30 career starts and has thrown for 7,027 yards, 42 touchdowns and 28 interceptions on 621 of 1,055 passing.