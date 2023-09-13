Robert Saleh Gives Prediction On Aaron Rodgers' Long-Term Future With Jets
By Jason Hall
September 13, 2023
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he'd "be shocked" if Aaron Rodgers opted for retirement after his season-ending injury.
"I'd be shocked if this is the way he's going to go out," Saleh said told reporters on Wednesday (September 13) via SNY. "But at the same time, for him, he's working through a whole lot of headspace, things he needs to deal with and that will be the last thing I talk to him about."
Rodgers, 39, suffered a a season-ending Achilles tear during the first drive of his first regular season game as a member of the Jets Monday (September 11) night and was effectively placed on injured reserve on Tuesday (September 12). The four-time MVP is already the NFL's oldest quarterback and will turn 40 by season's end.
Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers' future: "I'd be shocked if this is the way he's gonna go out"
"I'd be shocked if this is the way he's gonna go out" pic.twitter.com/Al70muoeSC
Rodgers had, however, teased interest in playing to age 45 when asked about the longevity of his career during an interview with New York Post prior to his injury.
"I think if you would’ve asked me five, six years ago I would have said probably not. But with the change that’s happened and some of the changes off the field I’ve made, I definitely see that now as a possibility where before I just didn’t think I’d want to, honestly," Rodgers said at the time.
The Jets acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, with whom the quarterback had spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career. Rodgers leads all Packers quarterbacks with 475 touchdowns and ranks second in franchise history behind only Favre in QB wins (147), completions (5,001) and passing yards (7,660).