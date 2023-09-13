Robert Saleh Gives Prediction On Aaron Rodgers' Long-Term Future With Jets

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he'd "be shocked" if Aaron Rodgers opted for retirement after his season-ending injury.

"I'd be shocked if this is the way he's going to go out," Saleh said told reporters on Wednesday (September 13) via SNY. "But at the same time, for him, he's working through a whole lot of headspace, things he needs to deal with and that will be the last thing I talk to him about."

Rodgers, 39, suffered a a season-ending Achilles tear during the first drive of his first regular season game as a member of the Jets Monday (September 11) night and was effectively placed on injured reserve on Tuesday (September 12). The four-time MVP is already the NFL's oldest quarterback and will turn 40 by season's end.