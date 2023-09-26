You don't have to wait until Valentine's Day or an anniversary to plan a romantic trip for you and your significant other. Surprise them with a getaway for a romantic weekend together any time of the year. Fortunately, there are plenty of romantic destinations in the state that make a quick trip away with your loved one possible.

Thrillist compiled a list of the most romantic weekend getaway in each state, disregarding big cities in favor of "smaller towns, quiet lakes, mountains, and beaches that will actually make your weekend feel like a true getaway."

According to the site, the most romantic weekend getaway in Missouri is Branson. This town in the Ozarks has plenty to do to keep you entertained and incredible restaurants to enjoy a good meal with your date. Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"This lovely Ozark town boasts everything from scenic railway tours to butterfly palaces. The shopping and restaurant hub is at Branson Landing, which has a $7.5 million fountain production featuring fire cannons and 120-foot geysers. Think the Bellagio meets the Ozarks. It might sound terrifying, but it's pretty amazing."

Check out the full list at Thrillist to see more of the best romantic weekend getaways around the country.