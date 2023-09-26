You don't have to wait until Valentine's Day or an anniversary to plan a romantic trip for you and your significant other. Surprise them with a getaway for a romantic weekend together any time of the year. Fortunately, there are plenty of romantic destinations in the state that make a quick trip away with your loved one possible.

Thrillist compiled a list of the most romantic weekend getaway in each state, disregarding big cities in favor of "smaller towns, quiet lakes, mountains, and beaches that will actually make your weekend feel like a true getaway."

According to the site, the most romantic weekend getaway in North Carolina is Blowing Rock. After all, what's more romantic than a quiet trip together to the mountains? Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"What's more enchanting than a weekend in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina? Head to Blowing Rock, where you are sure to find yourselves in a trance as soon as you reconnect at cozy Chetola Resort. Here, you'll feel like you're 'getting away from it all' while still having access to the local restaurants and museums that lie just down the road. In winter and fall, snuggle by the warmth of an in-room fireplace; during spring and summer, hike to 5,946 feet as you enjoy the views from the highest peak in the Blue Ridge Mountains at nearby Grandfather Mountain; and year-round, visit the resort's spa and wellness center as a relaxing cherry on top of your weekend escape."

Check out the full list at Thrillist to see more of the best romantic weekend getaways around the country.