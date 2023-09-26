The Most Romantic Weekend Getaway In Wisconsin

By Sarah Tate

September 26, 2023

You don't have to wait until Valentine's Day or an anniversary to plan a romantic trip for you and your significant other. Surprise them with a getaway for a romantic weekend together any time of the year. Fortunately, there are plenty of romantic destinations in the state that make a quick trip away with your loved one possible.

Thrillist compiled a list of the most romantic weekend getaway in each state, disregarding big cities in favor of "smaller towns, quiet lakes, mountains, and beaches that will actually make your weekend feel like a true getaway."

According to the site, the most romantic weekend getaway in Wisconsin is Kohler, located along the Sheboygan River and a short drive from Lake Michigan. Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"Yes, that Kohler — the same company whose iconic logo marks countless sinks, showerheads, and toilets. But that's where the comparison to bathroom fixtures ends. The ubiquitous homeware brand's Wisconsin headquarters doubles as Destination Kohler, the Midwest's plushest five-star luxury resort complete with championship golf courses, multiple cozy lodging options, a seasonal ice skating rink, serene lakefront views, top-notch restaurants, and indulgent spa services."

Check out the full list at Thrillist to see more of the best romantic weekend getaways around the country.

