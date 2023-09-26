Usher Reveals What JAY-Z Told Him Before Super Bowl Halftime Announcement

Elsewhere in the conversation, Usher explained that his Super Bowl set will be complete separate from his Las Vegas residency. The singer's recent string of concerts in Sin City has brought out numerous celebrities including Keke Palmer, who's relationship with the father of her child Darius Jackson crumbled before fans' eyes after she attended and participated in Usher's show. Despite the drama that occurred after that night, Usher didn't take any responsibility. In fact, he issued a warning for all those who do come to any of his future shows.



“I’m not Mr. Steal Ya Girl, that's Trey Songz," Usher explained. "I’m the guy to tell you to 'Don’t Leave Your Girl Around Me.' So you should come with your girl. You should be here."