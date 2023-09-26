Usher Reveals What JAY-Z Told Him Before Super Bowl Halftime Announcement
By Tony M. Centeno
September 26, 2023
Usher tried as hard as possible to contain the news about his headlining performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show before it was announced. Once he got the call from JAY-Z, he couldn't hide his excitement.
The veteran singer stopped by The Breakfast Club on Tuesday morning, September 26, and talked about performing at Super Bowl LVIII. During their conversation, Usher recalled the moment when Hov called him to congratulate him on the opportunity.
'He's like 'Yo, this is your Micheal moment. This is your magic moment,'" Usher said. "I'm like, 'You serious?' He's like, 'Yeah.'"
Elsewhere in the conversation, Usher explained that his Super Bowl set will be complete separate from his Las Vegas residency. The singer's recent string of concerts in Sin City has brought out numerous celebrities including Keke Palmer, who's relationship with the father of her child Darius Jackson crumbled before fans' eyes after she attended and participated in Usher's show. Despite the drama that occurred after that night, Usher didn't take any responsibility. In fact, he issued a warning for all those who do come to any of his future shows.
“I’m not Mr. Steal Ya Girl, that's Trey Songz," Usher explained. "I’m the guy to tell you to 'Don’t Leave Your Girl Around Me.' So you should come with your girl. You should be here."
Later on, Usher also shared what inspired the title of his upcoming album Coming Home. The project is led by his latest single "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage, and is set to drop on the same day as his Super Bowl performance. The singer said it has several meanings but mostly it describes he's feelings about working with L.A. Reid again on their new joint venture mega and retuning home to his roots in Atlanta.
Watch the entire conversation below.