Bryce Young's Expected Injury Status For Vikings Game Revealed

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young is expected to start in Sunday's (October 1) home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank, head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Wednesday (September 27) via ESPN.

Young, who was sidelined for Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks due to a mild ankle sprain, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday (September 27) for the first time since suffering the injury during the Panthers' Week 2 Monday Night Football loss to the NFC South Division rival New Orleans Saints.

"The big thing right now is to see how he responds [Thursday],'' Reich said via ESPN. "Because it was good work today. Just have to make sure there's no major setbacks, no flare-ups. But if he stays on track, then I think things are headed in the right direction.''

Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had only missed three starts during his collegiate career at Alabama due to a shoulder injury he suffered against Texas A&M early into his final season. The former Heisman Trophy winner made the trip to Seattle last week and assured his head coach that his ankle was improving each day.

"First thing I would say is hats off to Bryce for getting himself ready to get out there today,'' Reich said via ESPN. "You could see the determination in his eyes. You could feel his energy and the will to be out there.''

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton started in Young's absence and threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns on 34 of 58 passing in Week 3. The Panthers dropped to 0-3 with their loss to the Seahawks, their worst start through their first three games since 2010.