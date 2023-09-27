California Town Named 'Best Small Town' In The Entire State

Small, but extremely memorable!

Far beyond the hustle and bustle of the city streets exists a charming little town that teems with so much good energy and rich history, that it is incomparable to the other small towns scattered throughout the state. This place is so unique and beloved that it was named as the best small town in California. Be it desirable shops, galleries, and diners, or just the general splendor of the quiet streets, something about this town keeps locals around, and visitors coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by The Discoverer Blog, the best small town in all of California is Ojai. The Discoverer Blog recommended checking out the live music and entertainment on Ojai Day this October!

Here's what The Discoverer Blog had to say about the best small town in the entire state:

"Chumash Indian heritage blends with New Age lifestyles and rancher traditions in Ojai. Downtown is a village within a city where local art galleries line up next to hippie shops and eclectic restaurants. You can get active by hiking trails in the nearby Los Padres National Forest. Then pamper yourself at one of several upmarket spa retreats."

For a continued list of the best small towns across the country visit thediscoverer.com/blog.