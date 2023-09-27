Lil Tay's Father Responds To Allegation That He Faked Daughter's Death

"The person who is responsible for that Instagram post, as well as anyone repeating the completely false and libelous accusation within it, are virtually certain to become defendants in a defamation lawsuit," Hope told the outlet. "Everything stated is 100% false, and I trust that this should be obvious to anyone who knows me or the long history of absurd and untrue statements made by the various people who have controlled the Instagram account."



There's a lot to unpack from this strange chapter in Tay's family life. Her parents have been involved in a grueling custody battle since 2018 when Hope got a court order that forced Tay to stop making viral content online, leave her mother in Los Angeles, and live with her father in Vancouver, CA. Fans hadn't heard from her since, that is until a message appeared on her Instagram timeline that claimed Tay had died.



A couple of weeks after the death hoax, Tay's mother Angela Tian regained sole custody of her 14-year-old daughter, which means Tian has court authorization to relocate with Tay outside of Vancouver. Hope was also ordered to pay monthly child support as well as approximately $275,000 in back child support dating back to 2014.



As of this report, there's still no word on who made the allegations against Hope.

