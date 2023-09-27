Ohio Town Named Among America's Best For Fall Foliage

Fall is officially here! A season of nostalgia and comfort, cooler temperatures and spooky movies, and of course the highly-anticipated time when leaves change colors into vivid oranges, yellows and reds. While many people flock to the Northeast to drive through states like Vermont and Delaware to watch the leaves on trees lining the roadway change, there are plenty of less-traveled towns across the country also offering spectacular views of the fall foliage.

Country Living released its list of the 55 best fall towns in the U.S. to see the leaves change, with picks stretching across the country from California to Maine. As to be expected, several of the cities on the list can be found in the Northeast; however one city in Ohio also snagged a place on the list for its beautiful autumnal scenery.

Defiance, located about 55 miles west of Toledo in northwest Ohio, is among the best spots in the country to see leaves changing colors this fall, especially since the stunning views perfectly compliment the natural landscape. According to the site:

"This charming town in northwest Ohio features fall colors around mid-October. Catch stunning views over the Maumee River Valley or across the vast farmland."

Check out the full list at countryliving.com to see more of the best towns to see stunning seasonal foliage this fall.