The 1975 Announces 'Indefinite Hiatus' From Live Shows

The 1975 is going on an "indefinite hiatus" from live shows after their current tour, according to lead singer Matty Healy.

Healy made the announcement during the band's opening stop of their North American tour in Sacramento, California, on Tuesday (September 26), per Pitchfork.

"We love coming to this place and playing for your guys whenever we have the chance, and it's wonderful you're all here," he said, before dropping the news. "After this tour we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows so it's wonderful to have you guys with us tonight."

Despite the term "hiatus," there could still be reason to hope for fans wishing for new music. Healy's wording seems to imply a break from performing live shows and not a break from the band itself. According to Pitchfork, The 1975 often refers to breaks after album cycles as hiatuses. So this could mean that the band is instead going to focus on writing new music after the success of 2022's Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

The 1975 just kicked off the "biggest North American tour of their career," with their Still... At Their Very Best tour. Fans were so excited to see the band back on the road that several shows have been sold out, leading to The 1975 to add even more dates.