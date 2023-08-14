The 1975 Add Three New US Dates To Highly-Anticipated North American Tour
By Logan DeLoye
August 14, 2023
The 1975 recently added a few dates to their Still...At Their Very Best North American tour, set to kick off on September 16th at Music Midtown in Atlanta, Georgia. The band took to social media to announce the additional dates and to detail ticket sales. New tour stops include Fort Worth, Texas on October 9th, Chicago, Illinois on October 29th, and Newark, New Jersey, on November 7th.
Eight tour dates including San Diego, California, Los Angeles, California, Nashville, Tennessee, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Boston, Massachusetts, Toronto, Ontario, and two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, have already been sold out as fans continue to purchase tickets for shows across the U.S. and Canada.
Still... at their very best— The 1975 (@the1975) August 14, 2023
North American Tour 2023
New dates added in Forth Worth, Chicago and Newark.
Ticket pre-sale starts 10am local time on Wednesday 16th August. Register for pre-sale at https://t.co/VV4VRerwe4#The1975 pic.twitter.com/sG4HygoiDW
Tickets for the three newly added dates will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, August 16th. Interested individuals are able to register for ticket pre-sale through the tour tab of the band's website. Other tour dates for the Still...At Their Very Best tour that have not sold out include Las Vegas, Nevada, Sacramento, California, Glendale, Arizona, Denver, Colorado, Tampa, Florida, Indianapolis, Indiana, Columbus, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and more!
The band are "still at their very best" (pardon the pun) in the U.K. until the end of the month, with plans to return to the U.S. in the middle of September to kick off the North American leg of their tour.