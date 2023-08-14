The 1975 Add Three New US Dates To Highly-Anticipated North American Tour

By Logan DeLoye

August 14, 2023

The 1975 Performs At L'Olympia in Paris
Photo: Getty Images Europe

The 1975 recently added a few dates to their Still...At Their Very Best North American tour, set to kick off on September 16th at Music Midtown in Atlanta, Georgia. The band took to social media to announce the additional dates and to detail ticket sales. New tour stops include Fort Worth, Texas on October 9th, Chicago, Illinois on October 29th, and Newark, New Jersey, on November 7th.

Eight tour dates including San Diego, California, Los Angeles, California, Nashville, Tennessee, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Boston, Massachusetts, Toronto, Ontario, and two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, have already been sold out as fans continue to purchase tickets for shows across the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets for the three newly added dates will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, August 16th. Interested individuals are able to register for ticket pre-sale through the tour tab of the band's website. Other tour dates for the Still...At Their Very Best tour that have not sold out include Las Vegas, Nevada, Sacramento, California, Glendale, Arizona, Denver, Colorado, Tampa, Florida, Indianapolis, Indiana, Columbus, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and more!

The band are "still at their very best" (pardon the pun) in the U.K. until the end of the month, with plans to return to the U.S. in the middle of September to kick off the North American leg of their tour.

The 1975
