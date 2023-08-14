The 1975 Add Three New US Dates To Highly-Anticipated North American Tour

The 1975 recently added a few dates to their Still...At Their Very Best North American tour, set to kick off on September 16th at Music Midtown in Atlanta, Georgia. The band took to social media to announce the additional dates and to detail ticket sales. New tour stops include Fort Worth, Texas on October 9th, Chicago, Illinois on October 29th, and Newark, New Jersey, on November 7th.

Eight tour dates including San Diego, California, Los Angeles, California, Nashville, Tennessee, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Boston, Massachusetts, Toronto, Ontario, and two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, have already been sold out as fans continue to purchase tickets for shows across the U.S. and Canada.