Usher Is Reportedly Planning A Global Tour After His Super Bowl Performance

Usher has been doing concerts his way for the past two years during his respective residencies in Las Vegas. "Usher: The Las Vegas Residency" at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and "My Way: The Vegas Residency" at Dolby Live at Park MGM have sold a grand total of 374,000 tickets from 79 shows which has brought in $83 million. His current residency on the Las Vegas Strip will run until the top of December.



The last time Usher hit the road was for his "UR Experience Tour" which ran from 2014 to 2015. Prior to that, the Atlanta-based artist went around the country for his "OMG Tour" from 2010 to 2011. Usher actually used his surprise appearance during the Black Eyed Peas' Super Bowl Halftime Show performance to launch the "OMG Tour"



In addition to potentially launching a tour, Usher will also take advantage of his Super Bowl set to release his ninth studio album Coming Home via mega/gamma. He'll be the first artist to release his album on the same day as the big game.