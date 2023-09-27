Usher Is Reportedly Planning A Global Tour After His Super Bowl Performance
By Tony M. Centeno
September 27, 2023
Usher is currently planning the biggest performance of his career, but it's not the only concert he's got in the works.
According to a report Billboard published on Tuesday, September 26, sources claims Usher's team has been reserving arenas around the world. His team will also spend the forthcoming months finalizing all the logistics for the veteran singer's global tour. The tour will apparently be ready by the time Usher wraps up his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on February 11, 2024. If all goes according to plan, the "Good Good" crooner will be the first artist to use the big game to launch a tour since Lady Gaga did it in 2017.
Usher has been doing concerts his way for the past two years during his respective residencies in Las Vegas. "Usher: The Las Vegas Residency" at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and "My Way: The Vegas Residency" at Dolby Live at Park MGM have sold a grand total of 374,000 tickets from 79 shows which has brought in $83 million. His current residency on the Las Vegas Strip will run until the top of December.
The last time Usher hit the road was for his "UR Experience Tour" which ran from 2014 to 2015. Prior to that, the Atlanta-based artist went around the country for his "OMG Tour" from 2010 to 2011. Usher actually used his surprise appearance during the Black Eyed Peas' Super Bowl Halftime Show performance to launch the "OMG Tour"
In addition to potentially launching a tour, Usher will also take advantage of his Super Bowl set to release his ninth studio album Coming Home via mega/gamma. He'll be the first artist to release his album on the same day as the big game.