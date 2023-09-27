Washington Spot Named One Of The 'Prettiest' Towns To Visit In Winter

Winter vacations typically mean heading somewhere with your family for the holidays, or heading back to your hometown. However, many people end up taking smaller trips or traveling outside the peak times of the season. Even better are the scenic views, unique experiences, and other snowy adventures waiting in the other amazing locations.

If you're thinking about a different destination for your winter trip, Country Living compiled a list of the "prettiest" U.S. towns to visit during the season. The list ranges from under-the-radar faves and popular spots to towns that rarely get the spotlight.

A popular town in Washington State was the first one mentioned on the list: Leavenworth! Writers gave a quick explanation of why you should consider this spot:

"Visiting Leavenworth might be the next best thing to visiting Germany at Christmastime. The town is modeled after a Bavarian village, featuring classic Alpine architecture, beer halls, even a nutcracker museum. You can also visit nearby ski resorts for some downhill action."