When Taylor Swift's Expected To Attend Travis Kelce's Game Again Revealed

Pop superstar Taylor Swift reportedly plans to attend the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday (October 1) amid her apparent growing relationship with All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, sources with knowledge of the situation told Front Office Sports Wednesday (September 27) evening.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, who had previously reported that Swift was attending last Sunday's (September 24) game at Arrowhead Stadium, also reported that Swift planned to be in attendance for the Chiefs' Week 4 road game, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.