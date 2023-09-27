When Taylor Swift's Expected To Attend Travis Kelce's Game Again Revealed
By Jason Hall
September 28, 2023
Pop superstar Taylor Swift reportedly plans to attend the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday (October 1) amid her apparent growing relationship with All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, sources with knowledge of the situation told Front Office Sports Wednesday (September 27) evening.
NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, who had previously reported that Swift was attending last Sunday's (September 24) game at Arrowhead Stadium, also reported that Swift planned to be in attendance for the Chiefs' Week 4 road game, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.
NEWS: Taylor Swift is expected to attend this week’s Chiefs-Jets 'Sunday Night Football' game at MetLife Stadium, sources tell FOS.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 27, 2023
NBC is set to see massive ratings as a result.
Details from @MMcCarthyREV » https://t.co/adrgLBYHTX pic.twitter.com/loWqLQIzT7
Sources: Taylor Swift plans to be in attendance for the #Chiefs vs #Jets game to watch Travis Kelce.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 27, 2023
Everyone getting together for Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/QLxXzqjvsD
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.