BET & Mass Appeal Announce 'Welcome To Rap City' Documentary

“We are thrilled to commemorate Rap City, a series much like the genre that was ahead of its time, and proudly show viewers the impact this series had on music and culture over our three-night event,” BET's VP of Music Specials and Productions Sam D. Walker II explained. “Hip Hop is in the DNA of BET. With our esteemed partners at Mass Appeal, we can’t wait to showcase some historical gems from the longest-running rap show during the genre’s landmark anniversary.”



"Rap City" became well known for plying Hip-hop music videos, hosting legendary rappers during the prime time of their careers, and debuting exclusive freestyles from artists like A Tribe Called Quest, The Diplomats, 50 Cent, Trina, OutKast, JAY-Z, Ludacris and others. The documentary will also feature other key figures who were involved with the show or witnessed its impact on the culture like The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Drama, Kevin Liles, BET's CEO & Chairman Emerita Debra Lee, "Rap City" co-creator Alvin “The Unseen VJ” Jones, Former President of Music Programming Stephen G. Hill and plenty more.



Catch "Welcome To Rap City" on October 10, 11 and 12 at 8 p.m. EST on BET.