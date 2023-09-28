Offset, Sexyy Red, DaBaby & More To Perform At BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Fans can expect to see Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, Bone Crusher, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz and other surprise guests perform their classics on stage. Their performance comes ahead of the So So Def Festival in Atlanta. The festival was initially set to happen on October 7 and October 8. However, JD and his team decided to reschedule the event for Spring 2024. The exact dates have not yet been revealed.



Earlier this month, BET shared the nominees for the Hip Hop Awards. Cardi B and 21 Savage took the lead with 12 nominations each. They'll face off in categories like Lyricist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop Video, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse and Song of the Year. Drake comes in second after he received nine nominations.



The BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 will be recorded in Atlanta on October 3 and will air on BET on October 10 at 9 pm EST.