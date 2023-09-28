Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Want To Renew Vows Again

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows and now they're already looking forward to doing it again. “They’ve been through so much in the past few years that they wanted to renew their vows and their commitment to each other and do it in the place where they got married and where they spent some of the happiest days of their lives,” a source told Us Weekly this week. “It [was] so special. John and Chrissy said they want to do it again in 10 years — and their friends are already marking their calendars.”

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by returning to their wedding destination in Italy and renewing their vows. While attending the Celebrity "Server for an Hour" Event in Los Angeles on Thursday night (September 21st), Teigen opened up about the special occasion. “It was really special,” Teigen told People. “Way more emotional than I anticipated, but really so good. And I just feel so lucky and so blessed and in all the corniest of terms. It was so f—ing sweet and amazing.” However, she did add that she didn't spend as much time with Legend as she would have preferred. "On those things, the person that you speak to the least is your husband," she joked. "I'm like, I don't even remember him."

Another source described the vow renewal as "very romantic," before adding, "They arrived by boat. ... It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together. [John and Chrissy] came out onto a balcony and greeted all the guests. [John] also held a brief speech later, after the dinner."