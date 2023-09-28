Georgia Town Among The 15 Most Affordable Beach Towns In The U.S.

Living near the beach often comes with a high price tag, but there are still plenty of towns that you can call home without breaking the bank too much, and one of them is right here in Georgia. Apartment Therapy compiled a list of the 15 most affordable beach towns to live in the U.S., from beachy havens along the Gulf Coast to a town in the Pacific Northwest to popular spots along the East Coast.

According to the list, Brunswick, located north of the Georgia-Florida border, is among the most affordable beach towns to live in the country. With a population around 14,600, the median home price is $235,000 and median monthly rent is $1,189. Here's what the site had to say:

"Brunswick offers lowcountry living at an affordable price plus the small town charm of a coastal Southern city. Considered the gateway to Georgia's famed Golden Isles, Brunswick is home to both Jekyll and Sea Islands, and a charming historic district with Victorian-era homes. The close-knit community gathers often to celebrate the area's rich cultural history, cuisine, arts, and music, offering plenty of ways to get involved."

These are the most affordable beach towns to live in America:

Deerfield Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida

Jacksonville, North Carolina

Gulfport, Mississippi

Port Arthur, Texas

Pensacola, Florida

Biloxi, Mississippi

Atlantic City, New Jersey

New London, Connecticut

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Aberdeen, Washington

Mastic Beach, New York

Brunswick, Georgia

Freeport, Texas

Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

Read up on each of the cities by checking out the full report at apartmenttherapy.com.