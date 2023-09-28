Georgia Town Among The 15 Most Affordable Beach Towns In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

September 28, 2023

Photo: martinedoucet/E+/Getty Images

Living near the beach often comes with a high price tag, but there are still plenty of towns that you can call home without breaking the bank too much, and one of them is right here in Georgia. Apartment Therapy compiled a list of the 15 most affordable beach towns to live in the U.S., from beachy havens along the Gulf Coast to a town in the Pacific Northwest to popular spots along the East Coast.

According to the list, Brunswick, located north of the Georgia-Florida border, is among the most affordable beach towns to live in the country. With a population around 14,600, the median home price is $235,000 and median monthly rent is $1,189. Here's what the site had to say:

"Brunswick offers lowcountry living at an affordable price plus the small town charm of a coastal Southern city. Considered the gateway to Georgia's famed Golden Isles, Brunswick is home to both Jekyll and Sea Islands, and a charming historic district with Victorian-era homes. The close-knit community gathers often to celebrate the area's rich cultural history, cuisine, arts, and music, offering plenty of ways to get involved."

These are the most affordable beach towns to live in America:

  • Deerfield Beach, Florida
  • Daytona Beach, Florida
  • Jacksonville, North Carolina
  • Gulfport, Mississippi
  • Port Arthur, Texas
  • Pensacola, Florida
  • Biloxi, Mississippi
  • Atlantic City, New Jersey
  • New London, Connecticut
  • Ocean Springs, Mississippi
  • Aberdeen, Washington
  • Mastic Beach, New York
  • Brunswick, Georgia
  • Freeport, Texas
  • Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

Read up on each of the cities by checking out the full report at apartmenttherapy.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.