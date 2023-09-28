New Photos Of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce On Date Emerge
By Jason Hall
September 28, 2023
New photos of pop superstar Taylor Swift with Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce have emerged.
The photos, which were obtained and shared by TMZ on Wednesday (September 27), show Swift, 33, with her arm around Kelce, 33, at Prime Social in Kansas City shortly after she attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (September 24).
On Wednesday (September 27), ources with knowledge of the situation told Front Office Sports that Swift was expected to attend the Chiefs' game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday (October 1) amid her apparent growing relationship with Kelce.
Taylor Swift Wraps Arm Around Travis Kelce's Neck in New After-Party Photo https://t.co/0lzpN4zxqO— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 27, 2023
NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, who had previously reported that Swift was attending last Sunday's (September 24) game at Arrowhead Stadium, also reported that Swift planned to be in attendance for the Chiefs' Week 4 road game, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.
Kelce broke his silence on his relationship with Swift during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast released on Wednesday.
So Travis has some New News ...— New Heights (@newheightshow) September 27, 2023
NEW EPISODE PREMIERES NOW 👀
Tap in: https://t.co/uh6Z2ZSnQt pic.twitter.com/ZmGTRfmwKP
“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up," Kelce said when asked by his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, to address Swift's appearance in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium alongside their mother, Donna Kelce, on Sunday (September 24). “That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for the Chiefs.”
Swift was shown excitedly celebrating Kelce's 3-yard touchdown reception during FOX's live broadcast of the Chiefs' 41-10 win against the Chicago Bears before later walking out of Arrowhead Stadium with the All-Pro tight end.
"Let's f***ing gooooooo" Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce's TD pic.twitter.com/kkTVSJmfCH— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 24, 2023
“The slow-motion chest bumps, the high-fives with mom, it was definitely a game I will remember, that’s for damn sure,” Kelce said. “Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end… Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and watching me rock the stage.”
Kelce said his life has seen a significant change since recently being linked to Swift, one of the famous pop superstars on the planet.
“What’s real is that you know, it is my personal life, I want to respect both of our lives,” Kelce said. “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like The [Pat] McAfee Show and any other show I go on from here on out, like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.
“So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying alright now will have to be kind of where I keep it.”
On Monday (September 25), TMZ reported that Swift and Kelce hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" prior to the signer attending Chiefs' game at Arrowhead Stadium. The website said Swift and Kelce aren't "officially" dating, but claimed the singer got along "very well" with the tight end's mother when the two were spotted together in a luxury suite on Sunday.
The singer's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium came days after Kelce confirmed that he had invited her to a game amid reports that the two had been "quietly hanging out" while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show last Thursday (September 21).
We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023
"I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead..
We'll see what happens in the near future"
🗣🗣LET’S GOOOOO @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dYEyxvYfLw
Earlier this month, a source claiming to have knowledge of the situation told The Messenger.com that Kelce was "quietly hanging out" with Swift recently.
"Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out," the source said. "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."
Kelce had previously claimed that he made a bracelet with his phone number on the beads and unsuccessfully attempted to give it to Swift when he attended her Eras Tour in July.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Kelce said on a New Heights podcast episode released in July.