North Carolina Locales Among The 'Prettiest Beach Towns' In The South

North Carolina is home to some of the most stunning beachfront towns in the country, from under-the-radar beaches to small towns perfect for a summer vacation. With so many beaches dotting the coast, there is no shortage of beautiful locales to relax and unwind in the sun.

Southern Living searched around the South to find the prettiest beach towns in the region, compiling a list of the most gorgeous spots in the Southern states. According to the site:

"Some of the most picturesque beaches are lesser-known hidden spots found throughout the country. Coastlines are waiting for exploration, from Atlantic beaches on the East Coast to gorgeous turquoise green waves of the Gulf Coast panhandle."

North Carolina managed to impress so much that the Tar Heel State had two different towns make the list. Southport and Carolina Beach are both considered to be some of the prettiest beach towns in the region, and with gorgeous oceanfront views, impeccable vibes and picture-perfect shores, it's easy to see why. Here's what the site had to say:

Southport

"There are scenic postcards, and then there's Southport, which has them beat. In this tiny harbor town near the Cape Fear River outlet, you'll find white cottages with red roofs, stately sea captains' homes, two lighthouses, and water in seemingly every direction. Catch the ferry and visit Bald Head Island, which is so private that even cars are not allowed on the island."

Carolina Beach

"It's not just all about the fun to be had driving on the broad sands of this southern coast getaway at the northern end of Pleasure Island; or hitting its vintage boardwalk (which features old-school amusement rides in summer), lively beach bars, and superb seafood spots. This classic summer vacation spot is also home to natural gifts, including Carolina Beach State Park, with some of the area's finest fishing and the Flytrap Trail, named for the carnivorous Venus Flytrap plants alongs its path."

Read up on the prettiest beach towns in the South by checking out the full list at southernliving.com.